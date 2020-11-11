Thursday November 12, 2020

Uganda vs South Sudan – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry and his Captain Denis Masinde Onyango are aware of the threat posed by South Sudan ahead of the clash on Wednesday in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

The Cranes take on the Bright Stars at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende behind closed doors seeking for maximum points to maintain leadership of Group B.

McKinstry is confident of victory but believes it won’t be a walk in the pack.

Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan Mckinstry

“We are in good condition, the players are in good spirit and we know we must put up a good performance to get the result,” said McKinstry. “We expect a stubborn opponent and if you look at their previous nine games, all of them have not had goals of more than one goal margin so they have won by a single goal, drawn or lost by a single goal,” he added.

South Sudan arrival at Entebbe

“The days of South Sudan conceding 3-4 goals are gone now. The current South Sudan team is well organised, well coached and we need to make sure that we can break that resilience of theirs. We don’t expect an easy afternoon.”

The ex-Amavubi and Sierra Leone coach also draws narrative from the trends in world football.

“Football is no longer about history and you can look all over the world where perceived small teams get results against perceived bigger opponents.”

Denis Onyango Credit: John Batanudde

“It’s never a walkover in football, the fact that they made it to the group stages shows they have the quality to play at any stage,” Onyango said.

“For us it’s all about winning and stay focused because we can never underestimate any team, because if you look back at the results that have been coming through against Malawi and Burkina Faso shows that South Sudan are a very resilient team, they fight till the end, so we just have to take our chances.

“They are our neighbours and that makes it more difficult for us but all we need is a win. We need to go hard on them and get maximum points.”

Team News

Cranes celebrate a goal against Sao Tome and Principe in March last year Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda will be without several players including defender Murushid Jjuuko, Bevis Mugabi and midfielder Taddeo Lwanga who all featured in the last qualifier against Malawi at Namboole one year ago.

Alex Kakuba, Alexis Bakka and Uche Ikeapezu Mubiru are also unavailable despite being considered for the game.

Disan Galiwango, Shafik Kagimu, Brian Aheebwa and Abdul Karim Watambala are in line for senior debuts.

Probable Line up

Denis Onyango (GK), Nicholas Wadada, Timothy Awany, Ronald Mukiibi, Joseph Ochaya, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Kizito Luwagga, Emmanuel Okwi, Farouk Miya and Derrick Nsibambi.