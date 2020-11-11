Striker Alexis Bbakka will not be part of Uganda Cranes squad that will face South Sudan this Thursday in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Bbakka who was part of the initial squad summoned by coach Johnathan McKinstry has been forced to pull out of the squad after sustaining an injury.

The burly forward who plies his trade at Umea FC in Sweden was ruled out in the club’s game against Sundsvall on Monday hence consequently implying he would not be able to be part of the national team engagements.

Alexis Bbakka will miss the doubleheader against South Sudan.

He joins the duo of Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru and Alex Kakuba who also pulled out Uganda Cranes squad early this week.

Uche (plays for Wycombe Wanderers) was meant to make his debut for Uganda since switching nationality will miss the games due to an injury he picked on Friday.

On the other hand, Kakuba who plays for Cova Piedade in the Portuguese second division tested positive for COVID-19.

Uganda is joint top of Group B in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers with four points, same as Botswana.

Squad in camp

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Disan Galiwango(Vipers SC, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend, England), Halid Lwaliwa(Vipers SC, Uganda), Patrick Mbowa(URA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Shafik Kagimu (URA FC, Uganda), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazahstan), Brian Aheebwa(KCCA, Uganda), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)