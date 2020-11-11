

Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) has promoted three youngsters from it’s Junior Team.

The three are defender Alex Akankwasa and midfielders Sam Mpoza and John Kokas Alou.

Kokas is a student at St.Juliana High School in Gayaza and was part of the Uganda U17 team that played at the 2018 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Midfielder John Kokas Alou (URA FC Media)



Defender Akankwasa who can ably play across the entire backline is the other player that has been promoted.

He was part of the Eastern Region team that won the 2019 Airtel Rising Stars held in Kampala.

Defender Alex Akankwasa

On the other hand, Mpoza is a versatile midfielder who offers both on offense and defense.

Sam Mpoza



The URA FC gaffer Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa believes the promotion of the trio shows the commitment the club has towards young players.

The young players have been vetted well enough by the technical team before joining our senior team. They have an incredible opportunity to stamp authority in the team and we have trust in them to deliver. Sam Ssimbwa, URA Head Coach

The Tax Collectors have already added players like Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Steven Mukwala, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Faruku Katongole, and Davis Ssali among others to their team.