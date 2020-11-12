AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Match Day 3 – Thursday,12th November 2020 – Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan Bright Stars

*At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes host South Sudan’s Bright Stars at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday, 12 November 2020.

This will be the third game for the respective countries in group B of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Coming to this match, Uganda Cranes has won once (2-0 at home over Malawi) and picked an away point against Burkina Faso.

On the other hand, South Sudan fell short in their opening two matches away to Malawi and at their foster home over Burkina Faso.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye takes a keen projection on the likely key battles that will definitely dictate upon the tiding of the match at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango (shirt 18) walks out of the St Mary’s Stadium dug out (Credit: FUFA Media)

Denis Onyango (Uganda Cranes) Vs Denis Yongule Daluri (South Sudan)

Uganda Cranes first choice goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango will as usual take upon the leadership role when he leads the CECAFA giants out of the dug out at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

This is Onyango’s first time to captain Uganda Cranes at this stadium where he has often watched a couple of games in the stands.

The Mamelodi Sundowns gigantic goalkeeper shall be expected to produce an “A” performance; first with the departmental role of goalkeeping and then providing the crucial leadership tips throughout the game.

He will face determined South Sudan’s forwards that included Australian based Denis Yougule Daluri.

Daluri who features for Eastern Lions shall be expected to keep the home team backline at bay and busy.

Tito Okello Odong at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: K. Muwanga)

Timothy Denis Awany (Uganda Cranes) Vs Tito Okello Odong (South Sudan)

Timothy Denis Awany has steadily and progressively matured as a center half. The former KCCA defender who is now stationed at FC Ashdod has come of age.

His confidence, game reading antics and aggression have improved a lot more.

Against South Sudan, he will tackle, man-mark and dispossess a familiar opponent in Tito Okello Odong.

For starters, Okello is a former teammate at Awany and both parties understand the strength and weaknesses of each other.

This will be a classic battle to follow from start to finish.

Tito, like the other players bred in Uganda; Ivan Wani Adebo and Makuweth Wol Akeen have an advantage about the local knowledge for Uganda Cranes players and the team in general.

Karim Watambala and Mike Azira during training at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: FUFA Media)

Mike Azira (Uganda Cranes) Vs Daniel Chok Dau (South Sudan)

US based Uganda Cranes’ midfielder Mike Azira is a complete marvel to watch.

He is excellent at game reading, calm and composed. Azira is also a good tackler as he is at ball passing – both short and long diagonal balls.

Against South Sudan’s central midfield, Azira will be tasked to cover acres of space as he commands the middle of the pack alongside Khalid Aucho and Farouk Miya.

He will battle South Sudan’s Daniel Chok Dau who plies his professional trade at Vysocina Sports Club in the Czech Republic.

Chok’s physicality and understanding of the game will be key for his side as he battles a vastly experienced Azira.

Faruku Miya Credit: Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Farouk Miya (Uganda Cranes) Vs Manyumow Achol (South Sudan)

Most football battles are orchestrated, won and lost in the central midfield.

Farouk Miya operates in the midfield areas as he picks the balls from the backline to attack.

The Turkish based player will be tasked with the same feeder role but under close scrutiny from Manyumow Achol, among other South Sudan’s players.

Manymow is currently plying his professional trade at Kingston in the New Zealand and therefore comes with the worthwhile experience.

Elvis Bwomono (Uganda Cranes) Vs Musa Abdallad Asad (South Sudan)

South End United’s right back Elvis Bwomono is expected to make his long awaited Uganda Cranes’ debut against South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The lanky player will not have the 13th man in the terraces to back his debut but with a handful of spectators in the gallery as well as millions watching on Television.

His confidence and energy levels will keep him aloft as he takes on the opposition.

The man directly in charge of his department is AFC Leopards’ Musa Abdallah Asad.

Abdallah has been a diligent servant to this South Sudan’s team and has the key ingredients of a contemporary midfielder.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Uganda Cranes) Vs Peter Maker Manyang (South Sudan)

Egyptian based midfielder-cum-attacker Emmanuel Arnold Okwi is arguably among the most experienced players on this Uganda Cranes team.

Okwi has played crucial matches for Uganda Cranes home and away, faced varying opponents and therefore will be one of the key players for the home side.

His pace, game reading and offense mindedness will definitely push the Uganda Cranes team upfront.

He will come face to face against another experienced party in South Sudan’s defender Peter Maker Manyang.

Manyang who plays at Amarat United Football Club in South Sudan has awesome game reading.

Uganda Cranes’ head coach Johnathan McKinstry issues instructions at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: FUFA Media)

Johnathan McKinstry (Uganda Cranes) Vs Cyprian Besong Ashu (South Sudan)

Northern Irishman Johnathan McKinstry will handle the Uganda Cranes in his second home game during the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

McKinstry and his entire backroom staff will need to get their tactics right from start and during the game.

With Abdallah Mubiru (first assistant), Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (second assistant), Fred Kajoba Kisitu (goalkeeping coach) and Alexander McCarthy (fitness coach), McKinstry will come up with the best approach to the game.

His counterpart at South Sudan’s team, Cyprian Besong Ashu, a German is also plotting on strategies how to tame Uganda Cranes at home.

Besong works alongside James Ezekiel Ismalia Milla (assistant coach), Narcisse Tinkeu Nguimgou (fitness coach) and Kannady Santolion Tambi Banasio as goalkeeping coach.

Cyprian Besong Ashu (right) during his official unveiling ceremony

Match Officials:

Match Referee: Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou (Congo Brazzaville)

First Assistant Referee: Styven Danek Styven Moutsassi Moyo (Congo Brazzaville)

Second Assistant Referee: Jospin Luckner Malonga (Central African Republic)

Reserve Referee: Lazard Tsiba Kamba (Congo Brazzaville)

Match Commissioner: Khalid Abdallah Mohamed (Tanzania)

Referee Assessor: Michel Gasingwa (Rwanda)