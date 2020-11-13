The reigning African champions Algeria edged closer to qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding 3-1 home victory over Zimbabwe in group H.

Led by the AFCON 2019 winning coach Djamel Belmadi, Algeria scored through Baghdad Bounedjah in the 31st minute before further goals by Sofiane Feghouli and Riyad Mahrez in the 43rd and 67th minutes respectively.

With 11 minutes to play, Zimbabwe, under Zdravko Logarusic pulled a goal back through Tino Kadewere to give the score-line a respectable worthy second look.

Riyad Mahrez scored the third goal for Algeria against Zimbabwe

Algeria now leads group H with the maximum 9 points from 3 matches.

Zimbabwe remains in the second position with 4 points off 3 games.

In the same group, Milutin Sredjeovic’s Zambia got off the hook with a hard fought 2-1 win against Botswana.

Zambia now has 3 points from 3 matches and Botswana is bottom placed with a single point off 3 matches.

Botswana took the lead through Tumisang Orebonye in the 45th minute.

The joy was however short lived with Enock Mwepu’s equalizer moments before the half time recess.

Collins Sikombe got the winner with 23 minutes to end the game.

This was the first victory for Zambia in 3 matches.

Group B:

Uganda Cranes won 1-0 at home over visiting South Sudan at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District.

Second half substitute Halid Lwaliwa headed home the match lone strike on the day with 5 minutes to play.

South Sudan’s Jackson Morgan Odebe (middle) is tackled by Faruku Miya and Khalid Aucho (left) at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: Edgar Hamala

In Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso overcame visiting Malawi 3-1 to go top of group B.

Ajax Amsterdam star player Lassina Chamste Soudine Franck Traoré netted a brace for the West Africans with Bryan Dabo getting the other goal.

Gerald Phiri Junior struck a penalty that was consolation for the Malawi Flames.

Group C:

Ghana Black Stars overcame Sudan 2-0 with a goal in each half by Andre Ayew.

The first of Ayew’s goals came on 19 minutes and the second arrived with 9 minutes to play.

Ghana has now won 3 games out of 3 as Sudan with a single victory in 3 matches.

South Africa plays Sao Tome and Principe in the other group C contest.

Group D:

Denis Bouanga and Pierre Emerick Aubameyanga scored to guide Gabon with a 2-1 win over The Gambia in group D.

Bubacarr Jobe got the consolation for The Gambia.

Group F:

AFCON 2021 hosts Cameroon made easy work of Mozambique with a 4-1 victory.

Vincent Aboubakar notched a brace in the 38th and 47th minutes.

Andre Frank Zambo made it three in the 56th minute before Kamo-Kamo pulled back a goal for Mozambique.

It was Clinton N’jie who had the last and final say for Cameroon with the icing on the cake as he netted in the 80th minute.

Cape Verde and CECAFA representatives Rwanda played to a goal-less draw in Praia.

Group I:

10 man Eswatini lost 2-0 on the road to Congo during the group I duel.

Prince Ibara and Junior Makiese scored in the 77th and 81st minutes respectively for Eswatini.

Siboniso Ngwenya was red carded with 7 minutes to play.

Group K:

In group K, Ivory Coast overcame Madagascar 2-1 in Abidjan.

Gervinho gave the Elephants the lead three minutes into the second half.

Sebastien Haller made it two in the 55th minute before Paulin Voavy pulled a goal back on the stroke of the hour mark.

AFCON 2021 Qualifiers:

Match Day 3 – Thursday, 12th November 2020 Results:

Group B

Uganda Cranes 1-0 South Sudan

Burkina Faso 3-1 Malawi

Group C: Ghana 2-0 Sudan

Group D: Gabon 2-1 The Gambia

Group F:

Cameroon 4-1 Mozambique

Cape Verde 0-0 Rwanda

Group H:

Zambia 2-1 Botswana

Algeria 3-1 Zimbabwe

Group I: Congo 2-0 Eswatini *Eswatini were reduced to 10 men

Group K: Ivory Coast 2-1 Madagascar