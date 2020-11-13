Jane Asinde signed with Wichita State from Grayson College where former assistant coach Bill Damuth is currently the head coach.

Book it.@JaneAsinde is set to join the Shocker Family after playing for @GraysonWBB last season.



pic.twitter.com/YSsFVnOpdP — Wichita State Women’s Basketball (@GoShockersWBB) November 11, 2020

Asinde had an impressive freshman year at Grayson during which she was named the Conference Freshman of the Year. The 6’1″ forward also earned all-conference and all-region honors for Grayson.

The Gazelles star averaged 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams who is impressed with Asinde’s athleticism and skillset believes she will make Shockers better.

Jane is one of the top junior college post players in the country. Her skillset and athleticism are very good. She will make us better. Keitha Adams, Wichita State Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Asinde played thirty games last season, starting in sixteen, and averaged 23.9 minutes per game. She scored a career-high 26 points on February 8, 2020 vs. Southwestern Christian College to go with 12 rebounds.

Asinde pulled down a season-high 17 rebounds twice and had 14 games of double-digit rebounds.