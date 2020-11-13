Ascent Soccer’s Geoffrey Ogenrwot, 18, is quickly emerging as one of Uganda’s top youth football prospects, and in September of 2021 he will continue his academic and athletic journey at Pennsylvania’s Dickinson College.

Born in the Northern Uganda district of Kitgum, Ogenrwot is currently stationed at Toronto’s St. Andrew’s College.

At the College, he is flourishing both on and off the pitch at Canada’s top all-boys boarding school and residential soccer program.

Ogenrwot is a product of the Ascent Soccer Academy (formerly Football for Good), a program that continues to deliver global opportunities for East Africa’s top young footballing talent, and in Malawi.

In fact, just last month Ogenrwot’s former teammate at Ascent Soccer, goalkeeper Jack Komakech, was tapped for a professional trial at South Africa’s SuperSport United, which will take place in Pretoria as soon as possible amidst the current coronavirus pandemic.

Dickinson College star player Geoffrey Ogenrwot (shirt 14) takes on the opposition during a game

Komakech is currently in camp with the U-20 national team in a residential camp at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru in preparation for the AFCON 2021 U-20 qualifiers (CECAFA Zone) in Tanzania.

Ogenrwot is a devious left-footer with great speed and a relentless attacking ambition.

He can comfortably be deployed as a left back, winger or attacking midfielder and he seems to be at his best in space, where he can drive at defenders.

I couldn’t be more excited that Geoffrey is committing to play his college soccer with us at Dickinson College,” explained first year head coach Jorge Chapoy. “He is an extremely versatile and talented left-footed player and I can see him having an immediate impact on the team. I can’t wait to welcome him on campus in the fall and start working with him!” Jorge Chapoy, First Year Head Coach at Dickinson College,

Ogenrwot shields off an opponent

Geoffrey Ogenrwot in action (Credit: Dickinson College)

Ogenrwot joined Ascent Soccer in late-2015 and in 2018 he became the academy’s first global soccer scholar from Uganda.

“It’s been incredible to be a part of Geoffrey’s rapid growth as a student, character and footballer. He is the epitome of calm, cool and collected, and I can’t wait to see where this next step on his school and soccer journey takes him,” shared Ascent Soccer co-founder Adrian Bradbury.

Ascent Soccer has got full-time bases in both Uganda and Malawi.

It has prided itself on being a ‘social impact’ soccer academy that delivers opportunity well beyond the football pitch, and, going by the current tiding, Ogenrwot is doing just that.