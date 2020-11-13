The South Sudan national team delegation left Uganda for Nairobi, Kenya on Friday afternoon.

The delegation of 32 people checked out at the lavish lake side Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe at 2 PM for Entebbe International Airport in the company of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) officials.

After an early morning work-out in the hotel Gymnasium, the team players and officials all checked out of the hotel that lies on the shores of Lake Victoria before they boarded the St Mary’s SS Kitende bus for Entebbe International Airport.

After undergoing the grueling immigration procedure, they boarded Kenya Airways to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

“We had a nice stay in Uganda even though we did not have a police lead car after the game at Kitende. We are determined for a decent performance in the return leg” an official who asked for anonymity because he is the federation public relations manager spoke to Kawowo Sports at the hotel lobby.

Head coach Cyprian Besong Ashu politely declined to comment about the game aftermath nor the upcoming match on Monday.

“I will not say anything since we have another match to come on Monday” Besong, a German of Cameroonian descent stated.

Tito Okello Odong during the signing of the South Sudan national anthem Credit: Edgar Hamala

South Sudan is the early bird in Nairobi where the return leg of the AFCON 2021 group B qualifiers will take place at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday, 16th November 2020 (4 pm).

The Bright Stars are hosting their games on a neutral venue because the National Stadium in Juba is still under construction.

Uganda Cranes beat South Sudan 1-0 courtesy of a well taken header by Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa, a second half substitute who replaced the injured Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cranes delegation will depart the country for Nairobi on Saturday morning.

Cyprian Besong Ashu, the head coach of South Sudan national football team (Credit: Edgar Hamala)

South Sudan’s contingent:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Majak Maling Mawith (Melbourne, Australia), Nasir Haidar Ishka (Gudele Juba, South Sudan), John Ramadan Mayik (Malakia, South Sudan)

Defenders: Godfrey Nyeko Okello (Atlona City Soccer, Australia), John Koul Chol (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Peter Maker Manyang (Amarat United, South Sudan), Abdelkarim Mutwakil Abaker (Atlabara Juba, South Sudan), Bak Majok Mathiang (Amarat United, South Sudan), Rahan Angier Malong (Munuki Juba, South Sudan), David Omot Sebit (Al Merrikh Juba, South Sudan)

Midfielders: Daniel Chok Dau (Vysocina, Czech Republic), Manyumow Achol (Kingston, New Zealand), Jackson Morgan Obede (Perth, Australia), Ivan Wani Adebo (Busoga United, Uganda), Musa Abdallad Asad (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Dominic Abui Pretino (Al Khartoum, Sudan), Emmanuel Thomas Lumeri (Amarat United, South Sudan), Stephen Pawaar Lony (Munuki Juba, South Sudan), Dominic Angelo Korenelio (Munuki Juba, South Sudan)

Forwards: Denis Yongule Daluri (Eastern Lions, Australia), Tito Okello Odong (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Makueth Wol Akeen (Mbarara City, Uganda), David Majak Chan (Tusker, Kenya), Aluk Akech Mabior (Alamal Atbara, Sudan), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United, South Sudan), Kenyok Wal Athiu (Unattached)

Officials:

Head coach: Cyprian Besong Ashu

Assistant coach: James Ezekiel Ismalia Milla

Fitness coach: Narcisse Tinkeu Nguimgou

Assistant Goalkeeping coach: Kannady Santolion Tambi Banasio

Team doctor: Theban Kwacakwan Ajalong Nyakwan

Equipment manager: Juma Jenaro Akono Yuma