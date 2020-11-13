Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) has confirmed the squad that they will use for the forthcoming season, 2020-21.

The Tax Collectors announced a 30-man squad, including the new signings made in the just concluded transfer window.

Some of the new arrivals include Steven Mukwala, Hannington Ssebwalunyo, Davis Ssali, Arafat Galiwango, and Faruku Katongole among others.

The squad comprises three goalkeepers, eight defenders, fifteen midfielders, and four forwards.

URA FC will be seeking to win their first league title in 8 years. The four-time winners last claimed the Championship in 2012.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Samuel Mwaka, Nafian Alionzi, Hannington Ssebwalunyo

Defenders: Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Faruku Katongole, Hudu Mulikyi, Patrick Mbowa, Alex Akankwasa, Ronald Kigongo

Midfielders: Hassan Kalega, Ivan Ntege, Ivan Sserubiri, Joachim Ojera, Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Sam Mpoza, Alou Kokas, Moses Sseruyidde, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Jackson Nunda, Julius Mutyaba, Brian Majwega, Mikidadi Ssenyonga

Forwards: Steven Mukwala, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Davis Ssali, Michael Birungi