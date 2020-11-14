The President of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad has taken a medical leave of at least 20 days.

According to the CAF Communication Director Alexandre Siewe, the CAF president will be expected back by 30th November 2020.

In his absence, the CAF first vice president Constant Omari will take the presidency on interim basis.

For starters, Ahmad Ahmad contracted the deadly Coronavirus and has since shown signs of complete recovery.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad Credit: John Batanudde

On medical advice, the President of The Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad, has been prescribed a convalescence period which will last at least 20 days during which he is requested to limit his efforts so as to totally restore his energy. This unavailability temporarily makes it impossible to conduct the normal duties linked to a function which requires good health. In this situation, the first Vice President Mr Omari Constant will take the interim lead of the CAF executive until 30th November 2020. CAF Statement

The decision for the vice president to take over is accommodated in Article 24 paragraph 8 of the statute, which states that “If the President is absent or temporarily unavailable, the first Vice-President shall Deputize”

Ahmad Ahmad has already expressed interest to stand again for the CAF Presidency.