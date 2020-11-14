Management of Kiboga Young Football Club confirmed CAF “B” licensed Stephen Pritchard as head coach on a year long basis.

The Scottish national beat a string of other coaches for the job that was recently advertised following the expiry of employment contract for Richard Makumbi.

Pritchard will be deputized by former Mbale Heroes and Express player Bobic Odowa.

The development was confirmed by the club president Wycliff Mwambu on Saturday after a scrutiny of all the applicants.

“We received several applicants from a number of coaches. After close cross examination and interviews, we zeroed on Stephen Pritchard as head coach and Bobic Odowa as assistant coach” Mwambu disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Wycliff Mwambu greets Bobic Odowa (right)

Odowa is a CAF “C” licensed coach who ventured into coaching after a good career for club and country.

An official unveiling ceremony for the two coaches will be executed in the coming weeks.

Stephen Pritchard (second from right) moments after being confirmed as head coach at Kiboga Young FC

Pritchard has spent more than two decades in Uganda and handled a number of clubs as Kasese New Villa, Kigezi Home Boyz and the Rwenzori Province in the FUFA Drum Tournament.

Kiboga Young will play in the second division (FUFA Big League) after failing to get promoted to the Uganda Premier League when they bowed out to Kitara 1-0 in the promotional play off finale at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Mbale based club has filed to the FUFA Executive Committee requesting for a change of name to Mbale Heroes Football Club.