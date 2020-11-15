Comoros 2-1 Kenya

Minnows Comoros have edged closer to qualifying for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations finals after beating Kenya 2-1 in Moroni to stay top of Group G.

El Fardou Ben and Faiz Mattoir scored for the hosts in Moroni while Cliff Nyakeya scored for the Harambee Stars.

After drawing 1-1 with Jacob Ghost Mulee’s side in Nairobi four days ago, Fardou Ben put the hosts in the lead in the 21st minute.

Nyakeya equalised in the 36th minute for Kenya but Mattoir won the game with a strike five minutes after the break.

The win leaves Comoros on top with 8 points from four games, three better than second placed Egypt who have played one game less and visit Togo on Tuesday.

Kenya are third in the group with 3 points and need favours from other results in the remaining group games to qualify for Afcon due in Cameroon.