Friendly Match: Sunday, November 15, 2020

Uganda Hippos (U-20) Vs Uganda Cubs (U-17)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (9 am) – Behind closed doors

The two Uganda national under age teams (U-17 and U-20) currently camped at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru will square up in a friendly match contest on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

This will be a second friendly match for the U-20’s (Uganda Hippos) having earlier played against KCCA at Lugogo in the week during the week at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (game ended three all).

The friendly match will help the two technical departments as they plan for their respective up-coming CECAFA zonal championships.

The U-17 team will play in Rwanda between13th to 28th December 2020 whilst the U-20 team is set to play in Tanzania (23rd November to 6th December 2020).

Hippos, coached by Morley Byekwaso held KCCA to a 3 all draw at Lugogo last week.

Hippos Derrick Kakooza in action against KCCA (Credit: John Batanudde)

Joshua Kigozi and a brace from Juma Balinya were neutralized by strikes from Najib Yiga, Derrick Kakooza and Ivan Bogere.

The U-17 head coach is Hamzah Lutalo who won the CECAFA U-15 title last year as assistant coach with Jackson Magera.

Some of the U-17 players (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda U-17 squad at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru:

Goalkeepers

Daniel Mukisa – URA FC JT

Walter Chandia – Maroons FC JT

Henry Mwebe – Express FC JT

Abdu Magada – Busoga United FC JT

Norman Rukari – SC Vipers JT

Humphrey Oyirwoth – Express FC JT

Defenders

Shafiki Waswanga – URA FC JT

Vincent Mulema – Kyetume FC JT

Ibrahim Juma – KCCA FC SA

Enock Luyima – Volf SA

Simon Mukisa – KCCA FC SA

Peter Gava – Express FC JT

Ronald Madoi – Wakiso Giants FC JT

Midfielders

Kaliisa Shugai – Express FC JT

Pius Ssebulime – KCCA FC SA

Ivan Irinimbabazi – Bright Stars FC JT

David Bawunda– SC Villa JT

Yasin Mukiibi – Kataka FC

Travis Mutyaba – Vipers SC JT

Godfrey Ssekibengo – St Henry’s College Kitovu

Opio Alex Otti – Vipers SC JT

Elvis Eddy Mwanje – KCCA FC SA

Edrine Mukisa Opaala – Busoga United FC JT

Samir Mudiba – Express FC JT

Forwards

Abbasi Kyeyune – Kampala Junior Team

Shafiq Magogo – KCCA FC SA

Hassan Mubiru – Express FC JT

Oscar Mawa – KCCA FC SA

Faisal Kifumba– Kyetume FC JT

Allan Kiggundu – BUL FC JT

Issa Bugembe – Bright Stars FC JT

FahadJumbe – Vipers SC JT

Allan Odong – Volf SA

Christopher Nyongesa – Rock High School, Tororo

Basil Tenywa Tuma – Eton College, United Kingdom

Technical Team

Head coach: Hamuza Lutalo

Assistant Coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Fitness Coach: Arthur Kyesimira

Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Team Physician: Mable Kabatalindwa

Coordinator: Bashir Mutyaba

Media Officer: Joseph Mutaka

Initial U-20 Summoned Team:

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech (Ascent SA), Dennis Ssendyowa (SC Villa), Tonny Atugonza (Buddo SS), Delton Oyo (Busoga United FC), Joram Nsubuga (KCCA FC), Anthony Emojong (KCCA FC)

Defenders: Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA FC), Aziz Abdu Kayondo (Vipers SC), Umar Lutalo (Aspire Academy), Robert Kitabalwa (St.Mary’s SS Kitende), John Rogers (Onduparaka FC), James Begisa (UPDF FC), Sammy Ssebaduka (Gil Vicente-Canada), Gavin Kizito Mugweri(SC Villa), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC), Richard Bbosa(Express FC), Simon Baligeya (Busia Young FC), Kenneth Ssemakula (Busoga United FC), Shafik Mavuma (Standard High School)

Midfielders: William Sseguya (Kampala Junior Team), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Wilber Wamala (Kataka FC), Davis Ssekaja(Bright Stars FC), Swamad Okur (Kataka FC), Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City FC), Steven Sserwada (KCCA FC), Faisal Wabyona (Big Talent Academy), Ashraf Zzizinga (Kampala Junior Team), Andrew Kawooya (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United FC), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Joseph Kizza Bukenya (KCCA FC), Sunday Opio (KCCA FC), Godfrey Oyaka (KCCA FC), Najib Yiga (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mulindi (Kataka FC), Ivan Bogere (Proline FC), Emmanuel Mukisa (Kataka FC), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA FC), Derrick Onyai (Mbarara City FC), Frank Ssebufu (Buddo SS), Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Jamal Masiko (Malmo Fria Laroverken Swedish FA),Alpha Ssali (Proline FC), Rodney Kamya Ssali (Proline FC)

Officials

Head Coach – Morley Byekwaso

Assistant Coach & Fitness- Simoen Masaba

Goalkeeping Coach – Stephen Billy Kiggundu

Team Physician – Michael Lule

Media Officer – Farid Mpagi