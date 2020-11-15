Practice Training Match: Hippos 5-2 Cubs

In a bid to prepare for their respective upcoming competitions, the Uganda Hippos (U-20) and U-17 (Cubs) teams squared off at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday in a practice training match.

The duel indeed lived to its billing with the Hippos winning 5-2 during the 7 goal’s clash.

Ironically, it was the Cubs that took the lead through left footed attacker Travis Mutyaba after 22 minutes to take command of the first half 1-0.

In the second half, Uganda Hippos introduced a new team that scored five goals.

Richard Basangwa led the assault with a brace. Derrick Kakooza, Najb Yiga and Raymond Derrick Onyai had the other goals for Morley Byekwaso’s coached side.

Abasi Kyeyune pulled a late goal for the U-17 team to paste the score-line a respectable second look.

Uganda Hippos striker Abbasi Kyeyune jumps high to head the ball (Credit: FUFA Media)

The Hippos used the game as a precursor to the Total CAF U-20 Zonal Qualification tourney which will kick off on 23rd November – 06th December 2020 in Arusha, Tanzania.

On the other hand, the Cubs who are coached by Hamzah Lutalo are preparing for the TOTAL CAF U-17 Zonal qualifiers in Rwanda.

Team Line Ups:

U-20 XI: Jack Komakech (Gk), Kenneth Ssemakula, Sunday Ohio, Richard Boss, Andrew Kawoya, Ivan Eyamu, Joseph Bukenya, Ashiraf Mulindi, Faisal Wabyona, Alpha Ssali Thierry, Ivan Bogere

U-17 XI: Abdul Magada (gk), Vincent Milena, Juma Ibrahim, Peter Gover, Pius Sebulime, Yasin Mukiibi, David Bawunda, Issa Bugembe, Travis Mutyaba, Moses Mawa, Edwin Opaala Mukasa.

Substitutes

U-20: Dennis Sendyowa, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Kafumbe, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Aziz Kayondo, Nagib Yiga, Babosi Byaruhanga, Raymond Onyayi, Robert Kitabalwa, Steven Sserwada, Derrick Kakooza, Umar Lutalo, Ivan Asaba, Jamal Masiko, Richard Basangwa, Wilber Wamala.

U-17: Henry Mwebe (Gk), Humphrey Oyirwoth, Enoch Luyima, Fahad Jumbo, Samir Mudiba, Basil Tenywa Tamu, Ronald Madoi, Damon Mukisa, Shafik Waswanga, Faisal Kifumba, Godfrey Sekobengo, Christopher Nyongesa, Shafik Magogo, Allan Odongo, Ivan Ainimbabazi, Abasi Kyeyune, Opio Otim