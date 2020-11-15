Ahead of the return leg against South Sudan, Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Okello believes the mistakes made in the 1-0 win at Kitende on Thursday have been rectified.

The Cranes put up a dull performance, created less and until the 85th minute, less fancied South Sudan were walking away with a point.

“We are set to go. Last time it was a bit hard for us, we made a couple of mistakes and made it hard for ourselves but this time round we know what we are up against,” Okello who came on midway the second half told the media.

“We have tried to work on some of the mistakes we made in the first game in training with the coaches and tomorrow we shall have another go.”

Uganda Cranes are joint top with Burkina Faso in Group B on seven points and the AC Paradou attacker admits winning against South Sudan in Kenya on Monday is most important now.

“It is the most important game for us and for the campaign because we need the three points and it may be the game that may seal qualification for the AFCON for us

“So, we shall give it all we have to make sure that we get all the three points.

The former KCCA star is expected to start the game in a couple of changes promised by coach Johnathan McKinstry.