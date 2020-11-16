AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group H):

Zimbabwe 2-2 Algeria

Algeria Botswana 1-0 Zambia

Reigning African champions became the latest country to qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Algeria picked a pick off Zimbabwe in the 2 all draw played at the National Stadium in Harare.

The North Africans took a 2-0 lead that was squandered as the Zimbabwe Warriors staged a gallant fight.

Algeria scored through Andy Delort and Riyad Mahrez in the 34th and 38th minutes respectively.

Algeria XI

Djamel Belmadi, Algeria head coach

Zimbabwe pulled back a goal when Knowledge Musona netted on the stroke of half time as the half time ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Azam Football Club striker Prince Dube got the equalizer with 8 minutes to play.

Algeria, who had earlier beaten the same opposition 3-1 in Algiers last week now has 10 points from 4 matches and join hosts Cameroon as well as Senegal among the already qualified countries.

The Desert Foxes have qualified to the AFCON finals for 18 times in 1968, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017 and lately 2019.

Meanwhile, Botswana edged 2012 African champions Zambia 1-0 for the first victory of the campaign.

Mosha Gaolaolwe scored as early as the 6th minute as Botswana defended gallantly.

With Algeria through to the final tournament, the second spot is up for grabs among second placed Zimbabwe (4 points), Zimbabwe (4 points) and bottom placed Zambia (3 points) ahead of the final two matches.

In the other Monday games, South Sudan shocked Uganda 1-0 with Tito Okello Odong scoring the winner, a well struck penalty in the 35th minute at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi during group B.

Malawi and Burkina Faso shared the spoils during a goal-less stalemate in the same group in Blantyre.

10 man Sao Tome and Principe suffered 2-4 home loss to visiting South Africa during group C.

Joazhiffel Soares have the West Africans the early lead on 12 minutes.

Themba Zwane replied for the visitors with the equalizer coming 7 minutes before the half time break.

Percy Tau gave South Africa the lead with 20 minutes to play but the joy was short-lived given Harramiz’s equalizer five minutes later.

South Africa then attained numerical advantage with a second bookable offence to Ivonaldo Dias Mendes sending him for an early shower.

Zwane scored the third goal in the 87th minute and Tau pasted the icing on the cake a minute later to give South Africa the much needed three points on the road.

South Africa now has 9 points from 4 matches, same as Ghana who travel to Sudan on Tuesday.

The Gambia won 2-1 over visiting Gabon in group D. Modou Barrow netted a brace for The Gambia with Bruno Ecuele Manga’s 89th goal the consolation.

Mozamibque fell 2-0 at home to 2021 AFCON hosts Cameroon in group F courtesy of a goal in each half from on-form Vincent Aboubakar and Serge Tabekou in the 26th and 73rd minutes respectively.

Meanwhile, the group I contest between Eswatini and Congo ended goal-less.

More games of round four in the qualification campaign will be played on Tuesday,17th November 2020.

Other Monday Results:

Group B:

South Sudan 1-0 Uganda

Malawi 0-0 Burkina Faso

Group C: Sao Tome and Principe 2-4 South Africa

Group D: Gambia 2-1 Gabon

Group F: Mozambique 0-2 Cameroon

Group I: Eswatini 0-0 Congo