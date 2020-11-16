Online betting firm Betway has made a fresh commitment towards Uganda Premier League outfit Express Football Club with a new deal agreed.

In a function held at Hotel Africana on Monday, the organization extended its sponsorship package towards the Red Eagles by one year to the tune of 420M.

While unveiling the package, their Country Manager, Adelle Agaba Nyaruhuma indicated the new deal is a sign of commitment they have towards development of sports in Uganda.

“We have shown commitment towards the development of sports in Uganda by sponsoring a number of clubs.

“Our marriage with Express FC is definitely a fruitful one. For the last two years, we have had a fruitful partnership and that is the reason why we have decided to renew it for the next year to the tune of 420M.”

Credit: Express FC Media

Sponsorship Breakdown