Online betting firm Betway has made a fresh commitment towards Uganda Premier League outfit Express Football Club with a new deal agreed.
In a function held at Hotel Africana on Monday, the organization extended its sponsorship package towards the Red Eagles by one year to the tune of 420M.
While unveiling the package, their Country Manager, Adelle Agaba Nyaruhuma indicated the new deal is a sign of commitment they have towards development of sports in Uganda.
“We have shown commitment towards the development of sports in Uganda by sponsoring a number of clubs.
“Our marriage with Express FC is definitely a fruitful one. For the last two years, we have had a fruitful partnership and that is the reason why we have decided to renew it for the next year to the tune of 420M.”
Sponsorship Breakdown
- Kit sponsorship: All Express FC kit and merchandise, including the game-day kits, training kit, and travel kit, will be provided by the firm and feature its logo (kits by Umbro).
- Stadium naming rights: The Express FC stadium will continue to be named the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium. As part of its sponsorship obligations, the firm will continue to ensure that the stadium is maintained and improved where necessary.
- Players and technical staff support: The firm will continue to support the Express FC players and technical staff, which will include the awarding of away-win bonuses.
- Gym access: Express FC will continue to have access to a central gym utilized by all sponsored teams.
- Skills development: Express FC players and management staff will receive support from international football management partner, Forward Zone. With access to the service, the players and the management team will have a chance to continue to grow and improve.