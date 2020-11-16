Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry remains a concerned and disappointed party by the manner in which they approached the South Sudan’s duels at home and away during match day 3 and 4 of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

McKinstry won the first leg 1-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende before falling short by the same margin during the return leg held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The Northern Irishman was left a grieved entity after the bitter loss to a country ranked 168th in the whole world, compared to Uganda Cranes’ 76th rating on the latest FIFA rankings.

I think over the two games we failed to execute and put up the performance we needed. Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach

Johnathan McKinstry at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi (Credit: FUFA Media)

Reflections:

McKinstry disclosed that himself and the coaching staff ought to make reflections in a bid to improve amicably and perform better.

Hugely disappointed. The players went out and tried to execute according to game plan. I take full responsibility as the head coach. We will go back and reflect on the game. For me and the coaching staff, we need to make reflections and we need to do better. We have to be better. Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes head coach

South Sudan’s goal was scored by striker Tito Okello Odong, a well struck kick from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

Khalid Aucho with the ball as South Sudan’s Stephen Pawaar Lony closes on (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Cranes had a red card to experienced midfielder Khalid Aucho in the 33rd minute and South Sudan’s second half substitute Musa Abdallah was also sent off with 9 minutes to play for the second bookable offence.

In the other group B game, Burkina Faso and Malawi played to a non-scoring stalemate in Blantrye city.

The result in Blantrye means that Burkina Faso gets to 8 points from 4 matches, a point better than Uganda.

Malawi has 4 points and South Sudan’s first victory earned them 3 points from 4 games played thus far.

The next round of games will take place in March 2021. Uganda Cranes will host Burkina Faso in Kampala as South Sudan shall entertain Malawi on match day 5.

The final round will see Uganda Cranes visit complete the games against Malawi in Blantyre and South Sudan visiting Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.

Uganda Cranes XI against South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium. Credit: FUFA

How Uganda Cranes lined up against South Sudan:

XI: Denis Onyango (18 – Goalkeeper), Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (14), Disan Galiwango (4), Halid Lwaliwa (15), Timothy Denis Awany (03), Khalid Aucho (08), Karim Watambala (25), Faruku Miya (17), Allan Okello (20), Fahad Bayo (09), Kizito Luwagga (10)

Substitutes: Jamal Salim (19 – Goalkeeper), Charles Lukwago (01 – Goalkeeper), Paul Patrick Mbowa (24), Shafiq Kagimu (13), Edrisa Lubega (22), Brian Aheebwa (16), Mike Azira (23), Emmanuel Okwi (07), Derrick Paul Nsibambi (11), David Owori (02), Elvis Bwomono (06), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (12)