AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B) -Monday, 16th November 2020:

South Sudan Vs Uganda – Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has confirmed six changes from the team that beat South 1-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende last week.

Azam Football Club right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada, Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa, clubmates Karim Watambala and Disan Galiwango, Paradou AC left-footed attacker Allan Okello as well as Israel based center forward Fahad Bayo all come to the starting line up.

Nicolas Wakiro Wadada in action at AFCON 2019

Wadada replaces Elvis Bwomono,Galiwango takes over the slot for suspended left back Joseph Ochaya, Lwaliwa takes over from injured Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu, Watambala is preferred ahead of Mike Azira, Okello for Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Bayo in Paul Derrick Nsibambi’s place.

Farouk Miya starts against South Sudan away Credit: Edgar Hamala

Uganda Cranes first choice goalkeeper and captain Denis Onyango Credit: Edgar Hamala

First choice goalkeeper and team captain Denis Onyango, Timothy Denis Awany, Aucho Khalid, Faruku Miya, and William Kizito Luwagga are the other players who start the game that Uganda Cranes need maximum points to be assured of a slot at AFCON 2021 finals in Cameroon.

The match kicks off at 4 PM at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango (18), Nicholas Wakiro Wadada (14), Disan Galiwango (4), Halid Lwaliwa (15), Timothy Denis Awany (03), Khalid Aucho (08), Karim Watambala (25), Faruku Miya (17), Allan Okello (20), Fahad Bayo (09), Kizito Luwagga (10)

Substitutes: Jamal Salim (19), Charles Lukwago (01), Paul Patrick Mbowa (24), Shafiq Kagimu (13), Edrisa Lubega (22), Brian Aheebwa (16), Mike Azira (23), Emmanuel Okwi (07), Derrick Paul Nsibambi (11), David Owori, Elvis Bwomono (06), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (12)