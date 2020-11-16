Uganda’s Silverbacks got straight to work on Monday morning with their first training session in Alexandria.
The team is preparing for AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers whose first leg will be played next weekend, with the side competing against Egypt, Morocco, and Cape Verde.
Head Coach George Galanopolous oversaw the session assisted by Mandy Juruni who has been handling the locally-based players for the last three weeks.
Foreign-based players will join the group during the course of the week and the team is expected to be complete by the end of the week.
The Silverbacks will need atleast one win from the first leg to better their chances of qualifying heading into the second leg that will be played in February next year.
Group E Fixtures | First Leg
Friday, November 27
- Morocco vs Cape Verde – 6:30pm, EAT
- Egypt vs. Uganda – 9:30pm, EAT
Saturday, November 28
- Uganda vs. Morocco – 6:30pm, EAT
- Cape Verde vs. Egypt – 9:30pm, EAT
Sunday, November 29
- Cape Verde vs. Uganda – 6:30pm, EAT
- Egypt vs. Morocco – 9:30pm, EAT