Uganda’s Silverbacks got straight to work on Monday morning with their first training session in Alexandria.

The team is preparing for AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers whose first leg will be played next weekend, with the side competing against Egypt, Morocco, and Cape Verde.

Head Coach George Galanopolous oversaw the session assisted by Mandy Juruni who has been handling the locally-based players for the last three weeks.

Foreign-based players will join the group during the course of the week and the team is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

Head coach George Galanopolous (M) issues instruction to James Okello as Stanley Mugerwa (L) looks on Credit: FUBA

The Silverbacks will need atleast one win from the first leg to better their chances of qualifying heading into the second leg that will be played in February next year.

Group E Fixtures | First Leg

Friday, November 27

Morocco vs Cape Verde – 6:30pm, EAT

Egypt vs. Uganda – 9:30pm, EAT

Saturday, November 28

Uganda vs. Morocco – 6:30pm, EAT

Cape Verde vs. Egypt – 9:30pm, EAT

Sunday, November 29