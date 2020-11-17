Sudan 1-0 Ghana

Sudan kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations alive after winning 1-0 against Ghana in Khartoum.

The Falcons of Jeddah came into the game on the back of two losses against South Africa and Ghana, the last one coming last week.

The game seemed to be destined for a goalless stalemate when Mohamed Abdel Rahman scored in the 92nd minute to take Sudan to six points.

With two games remaining against Sao Tome and Principe away and South Africa at home, Sudan still have a genuine chance to reach Cameroon.

On six points, they sit third in the Group C, three points behind Bafana Bafana and the Black Stars who have an encounter against each other in March next year.