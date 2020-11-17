

Defender Enoch ‘Lucio’ Walusimbi is ready and committed to take on his new role as the captain at Express Football Club.



The calm and composed centre back was recently named the skipper for the Red Eagles ahead of the forthcoming season despite only joining the team in the just concluded transfer window from Bright Stars FC.



He believes that handing him the captain’s arm band comes with responsibility and showing commitment to help the team attain it’s targets.



“First, it is an honour to be the captain of such a great and historical team. That definitely comes with demands of being at the best always and working with everyone.”



“But I don’t have pressure. I have the support of the players and the coaches and I know we shall work together to guide the team to success.” He said.

Express FC is looking at returning to it’s glory days, starting with the forthcoming season where the team is aiming at silverware.



Walusimbi is optimistic that with the playing unit available, the Red Eagles will definitely be competitive and fight for titles.



“There is a clear sign on the direction that the team is taking. Express FC has always been known for winning titles and being competitive. The players signed and those that played last season are all committed to make sure we form a formidable unit.”



Express FC finished last season in 8th place with 31 points in 25 games.