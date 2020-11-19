2020 Uganda Golf Open Championship:

26 th – 28 th November : Ladies Open

: Ladies Open 2 nd – 5 th December : Amateurs

: Amateurs 3rd – 6th December: Professionals

*At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

For the adverse effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on sport and humanity in general across the divide, life nearly came to a stand-still.

The highly contagious virus not only claimed lives, but also halted progress for many projects world over and sport was virtually abandoned for the better part of the year until of recent albeit without fans.

This will be the case when the Uganda Golf Open Championship, the premium event on the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) calendar tees off next week.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) will be followed to the dot with special course personnel, Hitherto tagged as the COVID-19 marshals in place to ensure compliance 100 percent.

Joseph Cwinyaai chips the ball during the 2019 Uganda Amateurs Open at Kigo

This was revealed at the launch of this championship series held by the terraces of the famous 19th hole at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala on Wednesday, 19th November 2020.

UGU President Moses Matisko was flanked by the Tournament director John Katto, captain Jackson Karyarugookwe and sponsors.

Matisko noted that the major focus this year is adherence to SOPs to avert the spread of COVID-19.

This is the first major golfing event since COVID-19 broke out we are hoping that our event will be a benchmark for other sporting disciplines. 360 players are registered for the tournament so far Moses Matisko, President Uganda Golf Union (UGU)

Moses Matisko, the president of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) smiles during the press conference

It has been confirmed that the 2020 series will tee off on the 26th November with the ladies open who will engage in 54 holes at the Uganda Golf Club, popularly known as “Kitante”.

This will be followed by the amateurs’ event that has been played since 1932 before the professionals will wind down the series and a grand dinner on 6th December 2020.

Tournament Director Katto emphasized that this year’s format of play will be a little different, with no cuts and a kitty totaling up to Shs100m that is set to be split between 30 professional golfers who will be awarded according to merit.

The winner in the professional catergory will take 22.5 % of the pro-kitty and the remainder of the players will share 77.5 % of the prize money in ascending order. We are ready to host the tournament. John Katto, Uganda Open Tournament Director

Uganda Golf Union Vice President and the Uganda Open Tournament Director Credit: Edgar Hamala

At first, we were not sure of having this open. But now that we are sure that the open shall be hosted at the home of golf in Uganda (Uganda Golf Club), we are more than ready to host the championship. We have experience of dealing with different situations, There are stringent SOP’s put in place. Marshals will play a good role in compliance of the regulations. We look forward having the championship. Jackson Karyarugookwe, Captain Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Jackson Karyarugookwe, Captain Uganda Golf Club, Kampala Credit: Edgar Hamala

The 2020 Uganda Golf Open finds us in a tricky position of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have got to embrace means of doing things perfect in the new normal. We are ready to give vibrancy to the the open through all our channels and avenues. Desire Derekford Mugumisa, a PRO at Next Media Group

Desire Derekford Mugumisa, a PRO at Next Media Group

Professionals geared up:

Katto notified that so far the tournament has attracted several international players coming in from different countries all over the world.

As of Thursday, November 19, 2020, 78 professionals had registered with 29 Kenyans, 1 South African, 3 from Nigeria, Senegal (1), Zimbabwe (10), Cameroon (5), France (2), Cote D`Ivoire (1), Ghana (1), Malawi (1) and 3 Zambians.

The tournament will end with a prize-giving cocktail on Sunday, December 6 at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

The 2020 Uganda Golf Open Championship will be held in a virtual format.

The view of the Uganda Golf Club course from the 19th hole terrace. The course is in perfect shape

Cast of winners:

Amateur Category:

Professionals:

Ladies: