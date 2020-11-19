The football family and the Ugandan sports fraternity in general is in still in shock over the death of experienced administrator Eugene “Ojuku” Katamba.

Katamba was pronounced dead on the night of Wednesday, 18th November 2020 after some time of ill health.

Among the pioneer founders of women football in Uganda, Katamba was also the first chairman of Kampala football league committee.m

He remained an active sports administrator and was key in the foundation of Wandegeya Football club.

Most recently, he was specially recognized by the president for Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) during the 96th ordinary general assembly held by Kampala region at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugolobi.

“I am honored to be recognized” Katamba who looked very healthy stated.

Burial arrangements are not yet confirmed.