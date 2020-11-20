The first leg of the qualifiers for FIBA AfroBasket 2021 is a week away.

Uganda’s Silverbacks will be battling Egypt, Morocco and Cape Verde from November 27-29 in Alexandria, Egypt.

The team has been preparing for the event in largest city on the Mediterranean since Monday and the skipper Jimmy Enabu provided an update on the progress.

“The preparations in camp are going on very well, the team is in high spirits. We are keeping a positive mindset and we are looking forward to having a good tournament” he said.

As of Thursday, November 19, the team was short of two players, with John Deng Geu and Ishmail Wainwright yet to report in camp but Enabu says that has not derailed preps.

Sessions are going on well and as planned so when the two people come in they will be incorporated into whatever we have been doing and that shouldn’t be too far from now. So the team is preparing the way it should. Jimmy Enabu., Silverbacks captain

Asked about Uganda’s chances, the guard said: “Uganda’s chances are really good. The team is looking good, just one or two new faces in the team but that’s not a problem at all because they are going to add depth and a lot of value to the team so our chances are good.”

Group E Fixtures | First Leg

Friday, November 27

Morocco vs Cape Verde – 6:30pm, EAT

Egypt vs. Uganda – 9:30pm, EAT

Saturday, November 28

Uganda vs. Morocco – 6:30pm, EAT

Cape Verde vs. Egypt – 9:30pm, EAT

Sunday, November 29