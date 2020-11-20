The head coach of Uganda U-20 national football team (The Hippos) Morley Byekwaso confirmed the final 20 man team for the Total CAF U-20 Zonal Qualification tourney.

The tournament will kick off on 23rd November to 6th December 2020 in Arusha, Tanzania.

The final squad has two goalkeepers Jack Komakech and Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala.

The 18 outfield players include; Richard Bbosa, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Ssemakula, Joseph Kafumbe, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ivan Asaba, Yiga Najib, Ashiraf Mulindi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa, Faisal Wabyoona and Mbarara City’s Raymond Onyai.

Uganda U-20 forward Richard Basangwa takes on Herbert Achai at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kizito who missed the latest friendly match against KCCA because of a malaria bout recovers and makes the team.

Asaba also overcame a sprain on the ankle and is fit to join the rest of the players.

Mugulusi was not involved in Tuesday’s friendly match against KCCA.

Towering midfielder Ssali, a son to music star Bebe Cool makes the list of the 20 players.

Ivan Asaba made the team

Left behind:

There is no space for 8 players who have been in camp until the final day.

These are; Andrew Kawoya, Ivan Eyamu, Robert Kitabalwa, Sunday Opio, Umar Lutalo, Jamal Masiko, Wilber Wamala and the biggest surprise of all, Derrick Kakooza.

The leader of the entire delegation is Ibrahim Rasoul Aliga, a FUFA Executive Committee member.

The team flies out of the country aboard Uganda Airlines via Nairobi, Kenya on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Hosts and defending champions Tanzania in group A alongside Somalia and Djibouti.

Uganda, Eritrea, Burundi and South Sudan make up group B while group C has Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

Kenya was runners up in the 2019 championship hosted by Uganda at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu and FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

A total of 39 officials were appointed for duty.

Final Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech and Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala

Defenders: Richard Bbosa, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Ssemakula, Joseph Kafumbe

Midfielders: Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ivan Asaba, Yiga Najib, Ashiraf Mulindi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Alpha Thierry Ssali

Forwards: Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa, Faisal Wabyoona, Raymond Onyai

Officials