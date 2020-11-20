The Uganda Premier League Secretariat has released a draft fixture for the 2020/21 season minus two clubs while seven have no home grounds.

Busoga United and newly promoted Kitara FC who are yet to submit minimum requirements as per the Fufa Club Licensing Committee report are left out.

SC Villa, URA, Mbarara City, BUL, Soltilo Bright Stars and UPDF are part of the draft but have no home grounds with their home match venue section filled with TBC – To Be Communicated.

MYDA and Wakiso Giants are some of the teams cleared for FULL licensing ahead of new season Credit: John Batanudde

Champions Vipers will host newcomers MYDA on Thursday December 3 at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with Soltilo Bright Stars who have no home playing KCCA at a venue to be communicated according to the fixtures.

The following day will see four fixtures with Police at home (Lugogo) to Wakiso Giants, Bul host SC Villa (no venue), Onduparaka host Express FC at the Green Light stadium in Arua while homeless Mbarara City host URA.

However, the fixtures are subject to change in television schedule and fulfilment of licensing requirements for the new season according UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani.