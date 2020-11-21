Express Football Club captain Enock Walusimbi believes that the Red Eagles have the fire power, will, character and determination to compete favourably among the big boys of Uganda’s football.

The towering center forward, christened Lucio after the gangly-intelligent Brazilian defender revealed this during the official launch of the club’s new kit at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

I thank the Express Football Club board, management committee, technical and support staff, fans and the media for everything executed. There is confidence in the team being assembled and we have the ability to compete this season. Enock Walusimbi, Express Football Club

Enock Walusimbi models the Express Football Club home kt at Hotel Africana in Kampala (Credit: John Batanudde)

Walusimbi was signed from Bright Stars Football Club, among the 18 new players lured to Wankulukukuku ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Straight away, the technical wing entrusted him with the demanding captaincy role at the Red Eagles.

He is expected to form a partnership with Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko as the Red Eagles seek for silverware in the domestic competitions (Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup).

L-R: Enock Walusimbi, goalkeeperr Denis Otim and midfielder Abel Eturude (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the chairman of Express Football Club lauded the club board for the continuous support since he took over the club popularly known as “Omukwano Gw’a bangi – The Eagles”.

Kiwanuka in a special way applauded the secretariat, technical team, players, fans, sponsors and partners for the collective effort.

“We have totally a new page at Express Football Club. The new secretariat is vibrant and very active. As a board, we deal with strategic leadership of the club. We have left nothing to chance. We expect the very best. We have secured to use the Wankulukuku Stadium exclusively throughout the season without interruptions. I thank our sponsors Betway, Spesho, Buganda Land Board, kit partners Umbro, the fans, players, technical and support staff” He revealed.

Betway improved their sponsorship to Shs 420,000,000 for the 2020-21 season.

Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa targets silverware at the end of the day.

“We are not only going to compete, but we shall win silverware as well. We have invested immensely and need Express to see Express where it is supposed to be” Mwesigwa, who took over from Hamza Jjunju disclosed.

At the end of last season, Express released at least 18 players and this definitely necessitated a massive recruitment drive across all the departments.

Express has won 10 Uganda Cup titles and 6 Uganda Premier League accolades.

In the immediate past times, Express FC finished in the 8th position with 31 points in 25 games as the 2019-20 season was ended rather abruptly with 5 matches to play because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The draft fixtures of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League indicate that Express will kick off the season away from home at the Green Light Stadium in Arua, against Onduparaka on 5th December 2020.