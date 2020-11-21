

Fans of teams in the Uganda Premier League and local football in general have joined the cause to promote their respective teams as the new season draws closer.



With a campaign ‘Wear Your Local Club Jersey’ launched three weeks ago, fans of different teams have sought of ways to support the move.



A football tournament dubbed UPL Fans League has been created with the aim of encouraging supporters of different teams to buy their clubs’ merchandise especially the jerseys.



Ismael Kiyonga one of the brains behind the League indicates that this is a great step I helping teams to widen their market and find a better platform to sell their merchandise.



‘I was approached by fans and they shared their idea which I find very nice. There’s no doubt that the local league is continuing to attract new numbers and fans that are willing to support their clubs by purchasing the available merchandise.’ He said before adding, ‘Therefore, we drew up a plan and reached out to several teams and the response has been good so far.’



The League will be played starting 20th next month at the Bayern Arena, Munyonyo and Kiyonga confirms that preparations are in high gear.



‘There has been so much work behind the scenes. We are aware of the current challenge of Covid-19 and Standard Operating Procedures will be highly followed and we have already got the clearance of Police.’



So far six teams have confirmed participation and these include Police FC, KCCA FC, Vipers SC, Express FC, SC Villa and Wakiso Giants FC.



For any team to take part, they must wear their club’s jersey and the few fans that will be allowed access to the facility will also follow the same.



‘Registration is absolutely free but the gate pass for a team or player is the jersey for the club that you support. We want to have as many teams as possible and door is still open for fans from the rest of the teams.’



The tournament will be played for five days starting on 20th December. This will stretch to Boxing Day, 27th, 31st December and 1st January 2021.



Several prizes are up for grabs for the the top performing teams and players. The league will be played in a round robin format.



League rules and regulations are as follows;



1.Duration- Each game to last 1 hour.



2.Periods

Each game to have two periods, each period lasting 30mins with 10mins break between the periods.



3.No of Players

Each team to register 15 players/fans for the league. Among the 15 , 2 ladies are a Must.



All 15 to be on match day squads , and 1 lady on pitch at all times.



7 players on pitch for a game and 8 substitutes at all times.



4.Substitutions

Unlimited subsititutions ,as long as player is part of the 15 registered players.



5.Uniforms or Match Day Kits

All teams to don kits that bring out image of mother club well numbered.



6.Arrivals

All teams must be at venue 2 hours before kick off.