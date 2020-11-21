The adage “leaders are born and not made” is a reality in the face of Sports Club Villa defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri.

Kizito has shown and proved a worthy leader on and off the field of play since childhood.

The 19 year old center half captained the Uganda U-17 team before he graduated to the U-20 team and was still maintained captain when Uganda hosted the 2019 CECAFA U-20 championships in Gulu (Pece War Memorial Stadium) and Njeru (FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru).

Heading to the 2020 CECAFA U-20 championship in Arusha city, Tanzania, Kizito has been maintained as captain.

Defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri was named best up-coming talent during the 2019 Airtel FUFA Awards

As a coach I have looked at the players quality and his leadership skills to take the team ahead. He is a very responsible player and he is the captain of the team. I have confidence and belief in him. Morley Byekwaso, Uganda U-20 head coach

Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso talks to the players during the game against KCCA (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kizito is among the defenders on the 20 man final team that left the country on Friday morning aboard Uganda Airlines.

The others are; Richard Bbosa, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Ssemakula and Joseph Kafumbe.

This team traveled with two goalkeepers in Jack Komakech and Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala.

The midfield crop has Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ivan Asaba, Yiga Najib, Ashiraf Mulindi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Alpha Thierry Ssali and Big Talent Soccer Academy’s Faisal Wabyoona.

The forwards are Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa and Mbarara City’s Raymond Onyai.

Team Uganda is accommodated at Premier Palace Hotel in Arusha city.

Hosts and defending champions Tanzania in group A alongside Somalia and Djibouti.

Uganda, Eritrea, Burundi and South Sudan make up group B while group C has Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan.

Kenya was runners up in the 2019 championship hosted by Uganda at Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu and FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

A total of 39 officials were appointed for duty.

