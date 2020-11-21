2020 Uganda Golf Open Championship:

26 th – 28 th November : Ladies Open

: Ladies Open 2 nd – 5 th December : Amateurs

: Amateurs 3rd – 6th December: Professionals

*At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The 2020 Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship tees off on the 26th November at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

This will be the 14th edition of the premium ladies event on the calendar of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) since inception in 2007 when Kenyan Mary Karano swung to victory.

The 2020 open was earlier supposed to be held in September was pushed ahead because of the Coronavirus pandemic and will be staged in accordance with the strict regulations from the Ministry of Health as well as the National Council of Sports in respect of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Martha Babirye is the reigning champion of the Uganda Ladies Open having triumphed to glory during the 2019 edition held at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo.

Martha Babirye follows her shot during the 2019 Uganda Ladies Golf Open at Kigo (Credit John Batanudde)

Fresh from winning the Nile Special Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) female golfer of the year accolade, Babirye is energized and motivated by the award coming to the ladies’ championship.

This is my second time to win the USPA best female golfer and it comes at the right timing when we shall be teeing off for the ladies open next week at the Uganda Golf Club. I am motivated and ready to defend my crown. Martha Babirye, reigning Uganda Ladies Golf Open Champion.

Martha Babirye with the USPA female golfer of the year accolade at Victoria Ballroom Hall, Kampala Serena Hotel (Credit: John Batanudde)

Babirye, handicap four, won the 2019 Uganda Ladies Golf Open with a combined gross score of 242 over 54 holes at the serene Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

The 23 year old Jinja born golf is now a member of Uganda Golf Club.

Last year, she led from day one to the final pressure group on the closing round scoring 76, 79 and 78 in the three respective days despite having a painful knee.

Martha Babirye had a nagging knee injury during the 2019 Uganda Ladies Golf Open (Credit: John Batanudde)

Entebbe club’s Irene Nakalembe returned 243 gross (82, 74 and 87) to finish runners up.

The third place was taken by Tanzanian Angel Eaton for 245 gross (82, 81 and 82).

Babirye is poised for a competitive field that has Nakalembe, Peace Kabasweke, Gloria Mbaguta, Bridget Nakamoga, Harriet Kitaka, Joan Juliya Nampewo, Monica Ntege, Melon Kyomugisha, Sheila Shasty Kesiime, Resty Nalutaaya, legislator Sarah Babirye and the like.

The foreign legion who took part last year had the likes of Angel Eaton (Tanzania), Hawa Wanyeche (Tanzania), Iddi Madina (Tanzania), Olomi Neema (Tanzania), Louise Gitau (Kenya),Louise Chingona (Zimbabwe), Elias Vicky (Tanzania) and another Kenyan, Jane Koech among others.

None of these had confirmed participation by the launch of the championship on Thursday, 19th November 2020.

The 2020 Uganda Golf Open Championship launch at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala

The event is part of the three in one series sponsored exclusively by Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand.

The 79th Amateur open championship will swing off on 2nd December for four different rounds whilst the professionals start on 4th December before a grand prize giving ceremony on Sunday, 6th December 2020.

Ladies: