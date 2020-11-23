AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone): South Sudan Vs Uganda – Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha (4 PM)

Judging by the starting eleven for the Uganda U-20 team (Hippos) against South Sudan as released by the head coach Morley Byekwaso, it is all attack minded side.

A three man attack force of Richard Basangwa, Raymond Onyai and Ivan Asaba has been preferred in a 4-3-3 formation.

A congested midfield has Vipers Sports Club spoiler Bobosi Byaruhanga starting as the holder with KCCA’s Steven Sserwadda and Vipers Junior Team Najib Yiga ahead of him.

Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech starts ahead of Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala.

Goalkeeper Jack Komakech

BUL Football Club defender Kenneth Ssemakula is among the four defenders.

The other three; Vipers left back Azizi Kayondo as a roving left full back, team captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri of Sports Club Villa on the right and towering KCCA defender Musa Ramathan in the center.

The centre referee Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti will oversee the match that kicks off at 4 PM at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha city.

Somalia’s Abdi Mohamed Nour and Liban Abdourazak Ahmed from Djibouti are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Uganda’s second game will come on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 against Burundi.

Uganda U-20 XI: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Abdu Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Musa Ramathan, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Najib Yiga, Richard Basangwa, Raymond Onyai, Ivan Asaba

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Joseph Kafumbe, Isma Mugulusi, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ashiraf Mulindi, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Faisal Wabyoona, Ivan Bogere

Match Officials: