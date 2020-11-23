The embattled president of Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad, who is also a vice president of FIFA has been banned for five years over financial misappropriation.

The 60 year old administrator from Madagascar was found guilty by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of having breached art. 15 (Duty of loyalty), art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) and art. 25 (Abuse of position) of the 2020 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as art. 28 (Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition.

The investigation into Ahmad’s conduct in his position as CAF President during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues, including the organization and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF’s dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF President, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics. FIFA Adjudicatory Chamber

Ahmad Ahmad (middle)

Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Ahmad had breached arts 15, 20 and 25 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as art. 28 of the 2018 edition, and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years.

In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Ahmad.

The terms of the decision were notified to Ahmad today (Monday, 23rd November 2020), the date on which the ban comes into force.

In accordance with art. 78 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the full, motivated decision will be notified to Ahmad in the next 60 days.

By the time of the ban, Ahmad had expressed interest in retaining the top seat of African football but was temporarily out of office on a medical leave of 20 days.

CAF first vice president Constant Omari assumed the presidency on interim basis.

The CAF Executive Assembly is scheduled for March 2021.

Additional information by FIFA.com