CECAFA U-20 (AFCON Zonal Qualifier):

Sunday Result: Tanzania 6-1 Djibouti

Monday, 23rd November 2020: Uganda Vs South Sudan – Sheikh Amri Abeid, Arusha (4 PM)

The Uganda U-20 national team (Hippos) face South Sudan in a group B encounter of the CECAFA U-20 championship on Monday , 23ed November 2020 in Arusha, Tanzania at the Sheikh Amri Abeid.

The game will kick off at 4 PM (East African Standard Time) as the two sides seek the early advantage in a group that also has Eritrea and Burundi.

Head coach of the Ugandan team Morley Byekwaso is well away of the task in thy midst and will assemble a formidable side as the prime objective is to qualify for the final and make it among the two CECAFA zone representatives.

Byekwaso disclosed that the ultimate goal is to qualify for the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.

Morley Byekwaso joined by team captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri during a press conference last year Credit: FUFA Media

We have a mission to qualify for the AFCON U-20 finals. We have trained well and focused ahead of the opening match. We want to change the mentality that the U-20 team does not qualify for the continental engagements. We are ready this time round. Morley Byekwaso, Uganda U-20 head coach

At his disposal is a group of committed youngsters who have been camped at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for a fortnight.

Nine of the 20 players on the current U-20 team were with the Hippos’ side that played at the CECAFA U-20 championship hosted by Uganda last year in Gulu (Pece War Memorial Stadium) and Njeru (FUFA Technical Center).

These are Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech, Vipers’ left back Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, team captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Sports Club Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (BUL), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Yiga Najib (Vipers) and striker Ivan Bogere, a free agent who has been lately attached to Proline.

Ivan Bogere is expected to lead the line for Uganda Hippos against South Sudan

The rookies on the team are; Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (goalkeeper), defender Richard Bbosa, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ivan Asaba, Ashiraf Mulindi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Alpha Thierry Ssali (Proline), Big Talent Soccer Academy crafty player Faisal Wabyoona, Richard Basangwa and Mbarara City’s Raymond Onyai.

Therefore Byekwaso has a wide pool of talent at his disposal to pick the best for the opening match and the subsequent games in the championship.

Earlier on Monday, Kenya will take on Ethiopia in the early kick off duel.

The official opening match on Sunday witnessed hosts Tanzania humiliate Djibouti 6-1 in a game the horn of Africa country took the lead.

Djibouti took the lead on the quarter hour hour through Kassim’s well drilled free-kick.

The Tanzanian youngsters then staged a gallant second half performance through goals by Abdul Seleman (hat-trick), Tepsi, Khelfin and Kimweli.

Players:

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech and Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala

Defenders: Richard Bbosa, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Ssemakula, Joseph Kafumbe

Midfielders: Isma Mugulusi, Steven Sserwadda, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ivan Asaba, Yiga Najib, Ashiraf Mulindi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Faisal Wabyoona

Forwards: Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa, Raymond Onyai