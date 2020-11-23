The FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers get underway this week as twenty teams start the pursuit for a place at next year’s continental championship.

Among the twenty teams is Uganda’s Silverbacks who will be battling Egypt, Cape Verde, and Morocco in Alexandria.

Head coach George Galanopolous has been overseeing the team for the last seven days ahead of the tournament that starts on Friday and is pleased with the depth and versatility of the squad.

“This squad is a lot bit deeper,” he says. “We have many returning players both local and foreign-based, and a couple of new faces as well.

“We have a little bit more shooting and versatility. I am excited to see how the style of play will fit this personnel and vice versa.”

The last two members of the final squad – John Deng Geu and Ishmail Wainwright – joined the camp on Sunday and it’s now full house.

Asked about the competition, Galanopolous feels it’s going to be tough and no team will be taken for granted.

“Every single game is going to be tough, it’s going to be a grind. Starting with Egypt they have a good roster on paper, Morocco is rock-solid and Cape Verde is on the rise as well.

“No opponent should be taken for granted and every game is important. So, we are going to approach each game as such, hopefully, we can come out on the right side.”

The 12 Players

Ben Komakech, Tony Drileba, Jimmy Abraham Enabu (Captain), Joseph Ikong Anyuru, James Okello, Stanley Mugerwa, Titus Lual Odeke, Emmanuel Mugenga, Ishmail Wainwright (USA), Robinson Opong, Eric Rwahire, Deng Geu

Group E Fixtures | First Leg

Friday, November 27

Morocco vs Cape Verde – 6:30pm, EAT

Egypt vs. Uganda – 9:30pm, EAT

Saturday, November 28

Uganda vs. Morocco – 6:30pm, EAT

Cape Verde vs. Egypt – 9:30pm, EAT

Sunday, November 29