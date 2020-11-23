AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone):

South Sudan Vs Uganda – Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha (4 PM)

The organizing committee for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-20 qualifiers – CECAFA Zone has released the full set of match officials who are in charge of the South Sudan against Uganda.

In total, there are 11 match officials appointed to over see the smooth operation of the match that will take place at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha city.

The centre referee is Saddam Houssein Mansour from Djibouti.

Somalia’s Abdi Mohamed Nour and Liban Abdourazak Ahmed from Djibouti are the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The fourth official is Ahmed Hassan Hussein Ahmed from Somalia.

Others:

The match commissioner is Omar Mohamoud Nor from Somalia as the referee assessor is Leslie Leonard Liunda (Tanzania).

Tanzanian Baraka Kizuguto is the general coordinator and will be assisted by Yacoub Ali Elmi from Djibouti.

The official in charge of the technical study group is Tewodros Franco Karoni from Ethiopia, whilst the media officer is Ramadhani Kibuga (Burundi) as the security officer is Tanzanian Hashim Abdallah.

The tournament got underway on Sunday, 22nd November 2020 when the hosts Tanzania recovered from a goal down to humble Djibouti 6-1 in the official opening match.

The first game on Monday will witness Kenya take on Ethiopia before the South Sudan – Uganda encounter.

Two countries will qualify for the final tournament in Mauritania come 2020.

Match Officials:

Centre Referee: Saddam Houssein Mansour (Djibouti)

Assistant Referee 1: Abdi Mohamed Nour (Somalia)

Assistant Referee 2: Liban Abdourazak Ahmed (Djibouti)

Fourth Official: Ahmed Hassan Hussein Ahmed (Somalia)

Commissioner: Omar Mohamoud Nor (Somalia)

Referee Assessor: Leslie Leonard Liunda (Tanzania)

General Coordinator: Baraka Kizuguto (Tanzania)

Technical Study Group: Tewodros Franco Karoni (Ethiopia)

Media Officer: Ramadhani Kibuga (Burundi)

Security Officer: Hashim Abdallah (Tanzania)