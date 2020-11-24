Uganda Cricket Cranes will not be making the trip to Qatar next month after the planned quadrangular series has been postponed until further notice.

The series between Qatar, Nepal, Uganda, and Malaysia had been scheduled to run from December 14-19 but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the tournament could not be approved.

We got a communication from our partners in Qatar that they failed to get the necessary clearance from the government due to the Covid-19 situation therefore the tour is off until a new date is communicated. Denis Musali, Cricket Uganda Communications Director

Cricket Cranes squad of 21 players had started their preparations on November 9 at Lugogo but the training will not be called off as 2021 will be a busy year for the team with ICC tournaments and the annual tour to India and Qatar.

The postponement of the tournament means new head coach Lawrence Mahatlane will have more time with the players ahead of future engagements.