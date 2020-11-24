The Federation of Uganda Football Associations have backtracked on their promise to pre-finance the cost of COVID-19 tests for UPL club players and officials.

In a circular No 1123 dated October 29 signed by Deputy CEO Decolas Kiiza, the FA stated that;

FUFA shall undertake the cost of testing Referees and Match Commissioners and will also pre-finance the cost of COVID-19 tests for club players and officials. Corresponding deductions will be made against future club incomes as reimbursement for this medical exercise.

However, in a turn of events, the clubs have been told to take care of costs for all staff supposed to be test before matches according the Fufa COVID-19 regulations released on November 24 and copied to all Fufa members including UPL clubs.

Chapter two of the document signed by both the Fufa President Moses Magogo and CEO Edgar Watson asserts that; “Each club or team shall meet the cost of the COVID-19 PCR test of their participants.” With FUFA taking; “responsibility for the COVID-19 PCR test for Match Officials.

And; “Only holders of PCR Negative Certificates shall participate in the match,” the document clarifies.

The Premier League is expected to kick off on Thursday December 3 although seven teams are yet have venues and two are missing out on the draft fixtures for failure to present satisfactory documents.