Lawrence Mahatlane was unveiled by the Uganda Cricket Association as the new Head Coach of Cricket Cranes.

The 44-year-old who had been coaching the South African U19 team was handed a three-year deal.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Mahatlane highlighted the importance of growing the game from the grassroot.

“For any country to survive and to really stay solid in what they are trying to achieve in growing the game, it’s important that the youths are playing cricket… the youths are getting exposed to as much cricket as possible.

“So for me, it’s something that I hope with the CEO and with Davis the Development Manager we are able to keep growing and give more kids opportunities. Let them play a bit more cricket.”

Earlier this year, Uganda Cricket Association switched up schools cricket by creating a new development competition called The Schools League to increase the amount of cricket the kids will be able to play and Mahatlane believes those are compeitions to build on.

“One of my hopes is we can at least over and above that go beyond just tournament cricket but take our youth sides on tours where they can grow and develop their skills.”

The South African was tasked with steering the country to ODI Status by 2022 and he believes the proper route to take is by giving youth opportunities and making them believe in their dreams.

“There is so much potential in this country but firstly it’s about making sure every single kid who is playing cricket, who loves cricket feels that they have an opportunity to play for the Cranes one day.

“So by creating those [youths] structures and making sure those structures allow the players to have those dreams. For me, it’s about dreams… How do we create them and how do we sustain them.”