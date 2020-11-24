The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has issued COVID19 regulations ahead of the kick-off of the 2020/21 season with chapter three, section 9 of the Regulatory matters concerning substitutes allowing teams to use up to five substitutes.

The regulations signed by Moses Magogo, the Fufa President and CEO Edgar Watson have been shared to all clubs.

“Each club/team will be permitted to use a maximum of five (5) substitutes…,” read part of the section before guiding on how the subs will be made.

“To reduce disruption to the match, each club/team will have a maximum of three (3) opportunities to make substitutions during the game; substitutions may also be made at half time. If both teams make a substitution at the same time, this will count as one of the three (3) opportunities for each team.

“Substitutes and Officials may sit in the technical area of provided there are enough seats required for social distancing. Otherwise the home team should provide seats in the tribunes with easy access to the technical area.”

The five substitutes were allowed by Fifa for competitions with seasons ending in 2020 but national or continental associations were given leeway to move that into other seasons due to Coronavirus pandemic that saw football activities off for several months.