AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone) – Group B:

Wednesday, 25th November 2020:

Uganda U-20 Vs Burundi U-20 (Group B) – Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha – 1 PM

Sudan U-20 Vs Ethiopia U-20 (Group C) – Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha – 4 PM

Uganda National U-20 football team (The Hippos) return to action on Wednesday, 25th November 2020 against Burundi U-20 in the group B AFCON U-20 qualifier (CECAFA Zone).

This match will happen at the Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha at 1 PM, coming a day after the goal-less draw between Uganda and South Sudan at the same venue.

Uganda comes to this match without the services of towering KCCA defender Musa Ramathan who was sent off in Monday’s game that also ended goal-less.

The team had a recovery training session on Tuesday with the hope that corrections will be made and have a better performance in a bid to qualify for the semi-finals.

Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso has promised a far much better performance with amendments at the attacking line.

We had a tricky difficult game against South Sudan and also got a red card which changed our game plan. We expect to make a couple of changes especially at the front where we used a target man and the two players expected to help in were a little slower. Morley Byekwaso, Uganda U-20 Head Coach

Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso

With Ramathan suspended for the Burundi game, Uganda Hippos will line up a different formation at the back with skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Semakula and Aziz Kayondo expected to play a three man defence.

Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech who was largely untroubled against South Sudan will be expected to main his slot in the goal posts.

Bobosi Byaruhanga will be maintained as the holding midfielder alongside Joseph Kafumbe.

There are rich and various options in attack have Ivan Asaba, arguably the Hippos’ best player against South Sudan, Steven Sserwadda, Najiba Yiga,Richard Basangwa Isma Mugulusi and Ivan Bogere.

The second game on Wednesday at the same venue will witness Burundi against Ethiopia, kicking off by 4 PM.

Probable Uganda U-20 XI Vs Burundi: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Joseph Kafumbe, Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Bogere, Ivan Asaba

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ashiraf Mulindi, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Faisal Wabyoona, Raymond Onyai, Najib Yiga

Suspended: Musa Ramathan