

Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have confirmed the squad that will be used ahead of the new season (2020/2021).



The Venoms have on Wednesday confirmed a squad of 33 players, including 6 new arrivals and 3 players promoted from their Junior Team.



The new signings include; David Bagoole, Ibrahim Orit, Joseph Dhata, Jamil Kaliisa, Disan Galiwango and Cesar Mazonki Lobi.



The Kitende based Club also promoted three players from their Junior Team and these include strikers Najib Yiga and Richard Basangwa who are currently with the Uganda Hippos (U20) in Tanzania plus Musa Ssali.



In a related development, the Club also announced changes in the shirt numbers for the players that were with the team last season and also accorded new signings their respective shirt numbers.



Defender Rashid Toha changes from shirt 4 to his favorite 12. It should be noted that he wore the same while at Onduparaka FC. Shirt 12 belonged to Rahmat Ssenfuka who had since left the club.



Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga takes over shirt number 18 that belonged to Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula who joined URA FC while defender Livingstone Mulondo who didn’t play last season due to a lengthy injury takes over shirt number 4.



New signing Mazonki will don shirt number 9 that belonged to Fahad Bayo, Orit has been handed shirt number 7 while David Bagoole takes shirt number 20.



Disan Galiwango will wear the no.3 shirt following the release of Farouk Musisi, Kaliisa will wear shirt number 8 that was previously worn by Frank Zaga Tumwesigye and right back Dhata has been handed shirt number.

The team is currently in preparations for the forthcoming encounter against Sudan’s Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League.

Vipers SC will host the first leg this Saturday in Kitende and a return leg in Khartoum a week later.

VIPERS’ 2020/21 SQUAD NUMBERS

1: Fabien Mutombora

2: Joseph Dhata

3: Disan Galiwango

4: Livingstone Mulondo

5: Bashir Asiku

6: Siraje Ssentamu

7: Ibrahim Orit

8: Jamil Kalisa

9: Cesar Manzoki

10: Abraham Ndugwa

11: Umar Kyebatala

12: Rashid Toha

13: Dan Sserunkuma

14: Paul Mucureezi

15: Paul Willa

16: Denis Mwemezi

17: Allan Kayiwa

18: Bobosi Byaruhanga

19: Bashir Ssekagya

20: David Bagoole

21: Halid Lwaliwa

22: Jacob Okao

23: Aziz Kayondo

24: Najib Yiga

25: Karim Watambala

26: Richard Basangwa

27: Geofrey Wasswa

28: Muhammad Shaban

29: Milton Karisa

30: Denis Kiggundu

31: Innocent Wafula

32: Ahmed Amayo

33: Musa Ssali