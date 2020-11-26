2020 Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Round 1: Thursday, November 26, 2020 – Uganda Golf Club, Kitante – Kampala

Wet course conditions await the golfers as the 2020 Uganda Golf Open series officially swing off with the ladies championship on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in Kampala.

The wet course comes after the torrential rains that have fallen over the Kampala skies and the surrounding areas in the past weeks, including on the tournament eve.

Workers put the Uganda Golf Club course in shape ahead of the ladies’ tee-off

A total of 32 gross female golfers will vie for the coveted prize that was claimed by Uganda Golf Club member Martha Babirye last year at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa course in Kigo.

Last year, Babirye returned a combined gross score of 242 over 54 holes, a stroke better than the runners up Irene Nakalembe.

“I am mentally and physically ready to defend my crown. Fine, COVID-19 lockdown affected us and training was limited. I managed to practice for the past weeks” Babirye, a handicap 4 golfer stated.

She will tee off at 11:15 am alongside Uganda Golf Club lady captain Anne Abeja and the veteran Jenina Nasimolo.

Irene Nakalembe

Her closest competitor Nakalembe also believes this is the time to capture silverware.

“I have been longing for this moment. I believe this is the moment to capture it” Nakalembe, a member of Entebbe Club and the record winner of the Entebbe Ladies Open disclosed.

The handicap 3 golfer will tee off at 10:30 am alongside youngster Caroline Namutebi and Mackline Nsenga.

Other golfers:

The field also has other competitors as Robina Angom, Monica Ntege, Loyce Bako, Harriet Kitaka, Lillian Koowe, Gertrude Acato, Phoebe Chandiru, Edrae Kagombe, Judith Komugisha, Rita Akot Apell, Peace Kabaswek, Prudence Nimukama, Evarlyne Asiimwe, Melon Komugisha, Diana Nambalirwa, Jinja club’s Catherine Pavie, Julia Nampewo, Regina Namata, Gloria Mbaguta, Lucia Alinda, Esther Okullo, Rebecca Muwanguzi, Resty Nalutaaya, Evah Magala, Sheila Kesiime and Rita Mukisane.

557 year old Catherine Pavie Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Anne Abeja Credit:

The subsidiary event on this championship will also be held, starting Friday, 27th November 2020.

Unlike the previous editions, no foreign lady golfer registered for the 54 holes event that winds down on Saturday, 28th November 2020.

Sponsors and partners in a group photo during the ceremonial tee off at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala on Wednesday, 25th November 2020

On the tournament eve (Wednesday, 25th November), there was a ceremonial tee off by the sponsors and partners with the official practice round cancelled.

Partners led by the anchor Tusker Malt felt a swing of the club on the opening tee-box amidst very chilly weather conditions.

Philipa Nantamu tees off during the ceremonial Tee-off

The Uganda Golf Open is the signature event on the Uganda Golf Union calendar and this year’s championship will be held in compliance to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) outlined in the brave mitigation struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular sanitizing, hand-washing, wearing of face masks are some of the practices that will be emphasized to the dot.

The greens are in the perfect shape amidst the rainny conditions

Tee off Schedule:

9:00 am: Robina Angom, Monica Ntege

9:15 am: Loyce Bako, Harriet Kitaka, Lillian Koowe

9:30 am: Gertrude Acato, Phoebe Chandiru, Edrae Kagombe

9:45 am: Judith Komugisha, Rita Akot Apell, Peace Kabasweka

10:00 am: Prudence Nimukama, Evarlyne Asiimwe, Melon Komugisha

10:15 am: Diana Nambalirwa, Catherine Pavie, Julia Nampewo

10:30 am: Caroline Namutebi, Irene Nakalembe, Mackline Nsenga

10:45 am: Regina Namata, Gloria Mbaguta, Lucia Alinda

11:00 am: Esther Okullo, Rebecca Muwanguzi, Resty Nalutaaya

11:15 am: Martha Babirye, Anne Abeja, Jenina Nasimolo

11:30 am: Evah Magala, Sheila Kesiime, Rita Mukisane

Former Winners: