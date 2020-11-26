Caleb Agada Credit: FIBA

It was business as usual for Nigeria in their opening game of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

D’Tigers beat South Sudan 76-56 on Thursday afternoon at Kigali Arena behind Caleb Agada’s 16 points off the bench.

After a closely contested first quarter in which South Sudan trailed by five points, Nigeria pulled away with a 9-2 run to start the second quarter.

Luol Deng’s charges took control of the third quarter, but they had dug a hole so deep to climb out and their fourth-quarter performance was underwhelming.

South Sudan
South Sudan Basketball Federation president and coach Luol Deng
Nigeria head coach Mike Brown
D’Tigers of Nigeria

Ike Iroegbu (13 points, 7 rebounds), vet Ike Diogu (11), Obi Emegano (10) and Keith Omoerah (10) scored in double figures for Nigeria.

Nyang Wek led South Sudan’s team effort with 10 points and 7 rebounds, Kuany Ngor Kuany and Anyiarbany Makoi scored score 8 points each while Deng Acuoth and Mathiang Mauot Muo chipped in with 7 points apiece.

Next Games

Group D action returns on Saturday with South Sudan taking on Mali while Nigeria face hosts Rwanda.

Franklin Kaweru is the Editor in Chief of Kawowo Sports. He is an ardent basketball enthusiast.

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think