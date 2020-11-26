It was business as usual for Nigeria in their opening game of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers.

D’Tigers beat South Sudan 76-56 on Thursday afternoon at Kigali Arena behind Caleb Agada’s 16 points off the bench.

After a closely contested first quarter in which South Sudan trailed by five points, Nigeria pulled away with a 9-2 run to start the second quarter.

Luol Deng’s charges took control of the third quarter, but they had dug a hole so deep to climb out and their fourth-quarter performance was underwhelming.

Ike Iroegbu (13 points, 7 rebounds), vet Ike Diogu (11), Obi Emegano (10) and Keith Omoerah (10) scored in double figures for Nigeria.

Nyang Wek led South Sudan’s team effort with 10 points and 7 rebounds, Kuany Ngor Kuany and Anyiarbany Makoi scored score 8 points each while Deng Acuoth and Mathiang Mauot Muo chipped in with 7 points apiece.

Next Games

Group D action returns on Saturday with South Sudan taking on Mali while Nigeria face hosts Rwanda.