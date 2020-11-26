Fred Kajoba is well aware of the threated posed by Al Hilal Omdurman ahead of his side’s meeting with the Sudan side in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The Ugandan champions host the first leg at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Saturday eager to get a decent result that will see them outscore the two time finalists over two legs.

“We know that they are an experienced side,” Kajoba told Vipers Media. “They have good players including Salim Jamal who is my goalkeeper on the National team (Uganda Cranes),” he added.

Fred Kajoba Credit: John Batanudde

“But we as a club have our targets – that is reaching the group stages of the CAF Champions League. And I hope that we will fulfil that target, we as coaches, players and administration is aware that this is the right time for us to make a good run in this competition.”

Kajoba seeks a big on Saturday against a side that have perennially played in the competition reaching finals in 1987 and 1992.

“Everyone is aware that we have to win the Saturday game so that we leave for Khartoum with an advantage and enough goals to qualify.”

Vipers will bank on previous outing in the competition against Al Hilal rivals El Merriekh who they eliminated at this stage two seasons ago.