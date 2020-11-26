Vipers’ pedigree in the Caf Champions League leaves a lot to be desired in comparison to their Saturday opponents Al Hilal but the Sudanese hold much respect for the Venoms.

Their coach Zoran Manojlovic whose team is already in the country revealed this to the media.

“You know we respect Vipers and we are preparing ourselves well for this game and go out there and see what will happen,” Manojlovic said.

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Jamal Salim Magoola is part of the team although he missed the camp in Egypt and only joined them when they arrived in the country.

Manojlovic says the Ugandan; a first choice at the club will have to prove if he is ready to play.

Jamal Salim Magoola Credit: Aisha Nakato

“I haven’t made up my mind yet on who starts (in goal),” Manojlovic told media as quoted by Football 256.

“He (Jamal) came late to camp and needs to show that he is ready and there after we shall decide who starts in goal but we have not yet decided,” he added.

In case the former Express and KCCA custodian doesn’t start, the Sudanese side have Younis Eltayeb Ali and Mohamed Abooja to choose from.