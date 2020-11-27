AFCON U-20 Qualifiers (CECAFA Zone)

Semi-finals: Monday, 30th November 2020

Uganda Vs Kenya – Black Rhino Academy, Karatu (12 PM)

Tanzania Vs South Sudan – Black Rhino Academy, Karatu (3:30 PM)

Uganda U-20 National team (The Hippos) will square up with Kenya in the semi-finals of the 2020 AFCON U-20 qualifiers (CECAFA Zone) at the Black Rhino Academy in Karatu, Tanzania.

This will be the first of the double header lined up on the day, in the semi-finals.

Hosts Tanzania will face South Sudan in the second game at the same venue, kicking off at 3:30 PM.

The development was confirmed after the last group game in group B where South Sudan humiliated Burundi 4-0 on Friday afternoon.

This result meant that Uganda Hippos led group B with 4 points and a difference of 5 goals, one better than South Sudan who ended on the same number of points.

The tournament reigning champions and hosts Tanzania won both their group A matches and led with the maximum 6 points.

Tanzania beat two horn of Africa nations Djibouti and Somalia.

Kenya U-20 Vs Sudan (Credit: CECAFA Media)

William Oloya (Tossing coin) handled Kenya U-20 vs Sudan U-20. Kenya won 2-1. (Credit: CECAFA Media)

In group C, Kenya won their two group games against Ethiopia and Sudan to top the group.

Kenya takes on Morley Byekwaso’s Uganda who won once; 6-1 against Burundi on Wednesday with two braces from Ivan Bogere and Isma Mugulusi, as well as one apiece from NajibYiga plus second half substitute Joseph Kizza Bukenya.

Tanzania led group A, Uganda (B) and Kenya championed C.

South Sudan qualified as the best second placed country.

Eliminated:

Djibouti, Somalia, Burundi, Ethiopia and Sudan all return to the respective home countries.

The semi-final clashes will be played on Monday, 30th November 2020 with the respective winners qualifying for the finals.

The two finalists will thus make the grade for the AFCON U-20 finals that will be staged in Mauritania come 2021.