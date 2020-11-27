Buganda Kingdom has a couple of unsung heroes in the different spheres – sports, health, media, education, agriculture, business, politics and other fields.

In the sporting arena, there is one brave gentleman Charles Sseriiso, a resident of Kansanga – Kitalanga in Kampala city.

Sseriiso is the one who safely kept the Bika Bya Baganda football shield for 22 solid years between 1965 and 1987 during the Mengo Crisis.

This was a dark era for Buganda Kingdom following the infamous 1966 political turmoil that was driven by a conflict between Prime Minister Milton Obote and the Kabaka of Buganda, Mutesa II, culminating in a military assault upon the latter’s residence that drove him into exile.

Sseriiso is now aged 88 years. Although he needs external support to stand on his own, his vision remains as sharp as ever with a firm voice as he communicates.

He is tagged as “Omutaka”, a title to landlords in Buganda Kingdom.

Buganda Kingdom Sports minister Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu hands over a plaque to Charles Sseriiso (Credit: David Isabirye)

Buganda Kingdom specially recognized him for the brave feat he undertook and was rewarded with special plaque during a brief but colorful ceremony held at his home on Thursday, 26th November 2020.

“This is humbling. I am very, very happy for this generous act of remembering me and recognizing me” he stammered in a brief speech.

The rewarding ceremony was graced by Buganda Kingdom officials led by the Minister of Sports, Recreation and Leisure Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, Transport minister General Edward Katumba Wamala, Sseriiso family members and the media.

Katumba in his speech applauded Sseriiso for the generous offer of keeping the shield.

Bika Bya Baganda Football Shield (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We thank the Good Lord for your life. The gesture of keeping safe the Bika football shield was a great thing given the challenging times that Buganda and the country had. May the good Lord continue blessing your life and family” General Katumba disclosed.

Buganda Kingdom sports minister Owek. Ssekabembe applauded the brevity of Sseriiso for the courage exhibited to keep the Shield.

He also appreciated his immediate family members for the support and keeping the secret for all the time that the Shield was at their house in Kansanga.

Charles Sseriiso with Bika Shield (Credit: David Isabirye)

“For all those years that Buganda Kingdom was under siege, Sseriiso did the incredible act of keeping safe the Bika football shield. He therefore takes all the credit alongside his family members for this wonderful gesture of keeping the secret” Owek. Ssekabembe appreciated.

The same event was also attended by the Bika football committee organizing chairperson Hajji Sulaiman Magala, Owek. Kaddu Kiberu, Buganda sports officer Adam Ssematiko, among other dignitaries from Mengo.

Charles Sseriiso (holding plaque) holds the Bika football shield (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Bika Bya Baganda football tournament was started in 1950 with Mbogo (Buffalo) clan as the first ever winners.

The tournament was skipped in 1953 and 1954 before the long lapse between 1966 and 1976 due to the insurgencies in Buganda.

Before the long break, Mmamba Gabunga had won the event in 1965 and Ngabi Nsamba took the 1987 version.

Sadly, the 2020 edition may not be held as well because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

All Bika Football Winners: