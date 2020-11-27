The kick off for the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League is expected by early December 2020 going by the draft fixtures released by the Uganda Premier League secretariat last week.

Mukono based Kyetume Football Club will tentatively kick off away from home, against Wakiso Giants on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso District.

That said, “The Slaughters” have continued with their pre-season preparations as with beefing up of the technical and playing departments, management and the infrastructure at the Nakisunga Ssaza play-ground.

First things first, the club lured on board a number of new players on board, ushered in a fresh technical team and have intensified the face-lift of the Nakisunga play-ground.

Club chairperson Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa believes that having played for survival in their debut season, this time round, they are real competitors in the league business.

With a track record dating as far back as 1970, the founding year for the club, Kaggwa asserts that they will compete.

Kaggwa was addressing the media during the official launch of yet another partner on board (Melbet) at Nakawa Business Center in Kampala on Friday, November 27, 2020.

The on-line betting firm join Rosefoam and Kyetume Community Based Health Center (CBHC).

Kyetume Football Club is a community club with big ambitions. We started way back in 1970 and I used to be part of the club. We came to remain in the premier league. This year, we want to be more competitive. I thank all the sponsors and we hope that we shall have the games played in Nakisunga Ssaza after a great partnership with Buganda Kingdom. Football is very expensive and I call upon companies to come and support football. Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa, Kyetume Football Club Chairperson

Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa, chairman of Kyetume Football Club(Credit: David Isabirye)

Club technical director Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja asserts that they have prepared good enough for the new season.

“We assembled the technical team, added on new players and now partners. This is a big day for Kyetume Football Club. I thank Melbet for coming on board to see that football moves forward. You have chosen the right place to be” Mayanja, a former Uganda Cranes international commented.

Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja, Kyetume FC Technical Director (Credit: David Isabirye)

He was flanked by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Emmanuel Musinguzi who thanked the partners as he tagged their entity as a very organized club.

In their debut season, Kyetume football club finished 11th with 30 points from 25 games last season.

The Uganda Premier League was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus crisis that forced a halt on all football activities in Uganda, just like the other sporting events as part of the mass gatherings.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is the head coach. He is assisted by Baker Kasule and Yusuf Ssenyonjo as the goalkeeping coach.

Some of the new players on board include goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were, Ezra Bidda, Nicholas Kasozi, Rashid Muhammed, Musitafa Mujjuzi among others.