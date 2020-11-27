SC Villa’s renaissance continues with the club unveiling another partner in Ecopharm Uganda who officially becomes the club’s Official Medical Partners through Aspire Medical Centres.

The two brands signed an agreement worth Two Billion Four Hundred Twenty Million Shillings and will span 5 years, starting with the 2021/2022 season.

SC Villa CEO Shwan Mubiru and his Ecopharm counterpart Iddi Lwumbwe Credit: SC Villa

The partnership will see the Jogoos senior team, the junior team, members of technical staff and a family member for either receive medical assistance at Ecopharm’s medical centre, Aspire.

“This is a great day for SC Villa,” SC Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru said at a press briefing. “As the club, we are looking at strategic development and partnerships and they don’t come better than one with Ecopharm,” he added.

Today, we have unveiled a new partner in the journey to get back to the top.@ecopharmug is now our Official Medical Partner.#SCV #TheJooos pic.twitter.com/lxF3vnSfpN — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) November 27, 2020

“The partnership will ensure that players get treatment of injuries & they will have screening to prevent injuries & sickness. The partnership also covers the management and staff of the Club.”

Ecopharm CEO Dr. Iddi Lwumbwe said they chose to partner with the sixteen time league champions because of their success story and values.

“As Ugandans leading private chain of pharmacies we are proud to partner with SC Villa whose success story and core values are in sync with ours,” said Lwumbwe.

As Uganda's leading private chain of pharmacies we are proud to announce a partner with @SCVillaJogoo as their official medical sponsor. #withusitsfamily #Thejogoos pic.twitter.com/wAQDGhEdNH — Ecopharm Limited (@ecopharmug) November 27, 2020

They become SC Villa’s partner since officially turning into a community club after Ultimate Fitness Kampala (UFK).

Registered SC Villa Members will enjoy 8% discount on all Ecopharm and Aspire Medical Center services.

To become part of the SC Villa Members Trust, a fan must pay an annual subscription of Ugx. 50,000 per year with registration for the new season ongoing on the Jogoos’ online platforms until end of the year.